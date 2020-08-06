Viewpoint
Proud to wear a mask
I have to admit when the obligatory wearing of face masks was announced I was not best pleased. I doubt many people were here in Majorca because I think we were under the impression we were winning the war against the virus. Sadly, that does not seem to be the case, quite the opposite in fact and we could be fighting this battle well into next year, if the experts are to be believed.
Anyway, having had to wear a mask for essential shopping etc. since the start of the state of emergency, after a few days of having to wear it at nearly all times outside of the house or work, it became to feel quite natural, the new norm, as they say.
And, having finally had the mask/hotel experience I can’t see why some two thirds of holiday makers would not tolerate wearing a mask outdoors, according to an Europe-wide survey. In my hotel environment, which had very strict protocol, a mask was only required in public places such as reception, lifts, staircases and when popping to the bar. They were not required round the pool or while eating, inside or out. It made no difference to my holiday at all and there were hand gel stations at every possible position. In fact, I have become very fond of my Spiderman mask and feel proud to wear one because I feel as though I am not only looking after myself but also respecting the welfare of the people around me, whether I know them or not. It’s now a question of common decency, never mind it being law.
Comments
Tor / Hace 1 day
Copy/past:
Keep your distance and take personal responsibility It is everyone's responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Keep your distance from others both indoors and outdoors.
Stay home if you feel unwell If you feel unwell with cold symptoms, cough or fever, you should try to avoid contact with other people. Do not go to work, school or pre-school. This applies even if you only feel slightly unwell. It is important that you do not risk infecting others.
Stay at home for as long as you feel unwell. If your condition gets worse and you are unable to care for yourself at home, please call 1177 for healthcare advice. Do not return to work or school for at least two days after you have recovered.
Older people are at greater risk of serious illness, and so it is important not to visit people in hospital or care homes. If your work involves caring for older people, do not go to work if you have a cough or a cold. (Using a mask lulls citizens into a false sense of security; "but I have a mask ..." (sic), my remark.)
Watch for symptoms of COVID-19 The main symptoms reported are a fever and a cough. Other common symptoms are shortness of breath, a sore throat, a headache and aching muscles or joints. Most people only experience mild symptoms that get better by themselves through self-care at home. Some people develop more severe illness such as breathing difficulties or pneumonia.
Wash your hands often Our hands are a good environment for infectious agents. The infection is transmitted to others when we shake hands. So, wash your hands often with soap and hot water, for at least 20 seconds.
Always wash your hands when you get home or into work, before meals, when preparing food, after toilet use, and when your hands are visibly dirty. Use hand sanitiser if soap and water are not available.
Cough and sneeze into your elbow When you cough or sneeze, you spread tiny droplets containing infectious agents. If you cough or sneeze into your elbow or a paper tissue, you can prevent the infection from spreading to people around you or from contaminating your hands. Always put used tissues into the bin and wash your hands afterwards.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth Infection is spread through mucous membranes in the eyes, nose and mouth. One way to prevent respiratory infections generally is to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. (Difficult when you use mask, my remark.)
Tor / Hace 1 day
MDB wrote 07-05-2020, EFE "The El Pais figure is roughly in line with figures from the National Epidemiology Centre and National Statistics Centre or INE, which register excess mortality by comparing deaths across the country with historical averages.
In June, the INE reported 43,945 more deaths in the first 21 weeks of 2020 than in the same period of 2019, but was unable to confirm how many could be attributed to the pandemic."
Does anyone know how big the excess mortality is in Mallorca and the Balearic Islands respectively? Anyone who can break down El Pais' data on the regions? Or where to find them?
Tor / Hace 1 day
Use of facemasks during the COVID-19 pandemic
... "after a few days of having to wear it at nearly all times outside of the house or work", you tell, Humphrey.
But it is precisely in these two places that the Chinese' new corona virus is most at risk; when you interact close to other people.
We do not use masks in Scandinavia, our authorities have a scientific mandate. Faith you can do in the church.
Masks = self-deception.
Tor / Hace 1 day
Science: Use of facemasks during the COVID-19 pandemic
THE LANCET (Published:August 03, 2020) Respiratory Medicine
THE LANCET (Published:August 03, 2020) Respiratory Medicine
Sara O. / Hace 1 day
“..... but also respecting the welfare of the people around me, whether I know them or not. It’s now a question of common decency,.....” 👏🏻👏🏻 If only everyone else felt the same way instead of telling older and/or vulnerable people to stay in and lock the door.
Rich / Hace 1 day
I still don't understand how it seems to be the belief that you cannot spread the virus at work or bars etc. Yet when walking outside where social distancing is almost impossible not to do given the state of the summer season, is designated an area of high risk. It's about time we had the government carry out a multi-varied analysis of the situation and present the figures to the public. Let's face no one really trusts anyone in power in Mallorca, corruption is rife, latest being the port authority.