The number of cases are rising not just here in the Balearics, but alarmingly across the rest of Europe in general, not to mention the Far East, Africa and North America and all the fingers are being pointed at young people meeting for raves and illegal street parties. There is evidence to support that this is serving to fuel the spikes but there is more to it than that.

Yesterday I received a call from a concerned Calvia resident of many years who was amazed at the sudden lack of mask-wearing and gel-using at her large local supermarket which, until recently, had been extremely strict. She even spotted people not wearing masks and pointed this out to a member of staff who shrugged and claimed it was only necessary if handling items like fresh bread etc. No, that’s not the protocol.

Another concern of mine is that Palma City Council, for example, does not appear to be cleaning the streets and pavements of the city centre as well as they did at the beginning of the pandemic.

I’ve not seen the special disinfectant team for weeks, and to be honest, Palma is filthy again with more traffic wardens on the beat that police. Mind you, there is a definite shortage of police to enforce the new rules and regulations, although they seem to be doing a fine job with regards to bars breaking social distancing laws. And everyone has come up with an excuse why not to wear a mask, only to get fined. I know it’s tough, but now is not the time to take our eyes off the ball.