Parliament is going to call on the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, to provide a complete update on the pandemic, more importantly what has happened over the past few weeks.

Sounds fair enough, but local MPs, still enjoying their summer recess, have agreed to meet on August 28 to set a date for Armengol to take to the stage and bring everybody up to speed and take MPs through the process and protocols which have been introduced over the summer.

All this on the day it was confirmed that the Balearics is in the second wave - no rush then.

If the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez had the common sense to cut his summer holidays short and return to government HQ to get a grip of the situation, why can’t the Balearic leaders take a similar approach?

This have taken a turn for the worse over the past two weeks and the general public has been warned that the next two weeks will be crucial with regards to the spikes in cases. Granted more cases are being detected because tests are being increased, but that provides little comfort when hospital admissions are on the rapid rise with the health service at breaking point. By the time Armengol graces MPs with her presence the two-week crunch period will be drawing to a close. Surely now, more than ever, speed has got to be of the essence, perhaps it’s time to forget having a holiday and think of the welfare of the general public.