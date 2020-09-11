Shares:

Bafflement with and scepticism about “the data” are understandable. An example - the latest figures for active cases per municipality included seven for Sant Joan, yet there had been more than eighty positives at the care home. The health ministry’s daily figures show the numbers for care home residents and health and care workers separately. Are these in addition to the daily rates or are they included in these rates? The figures per municipality would suggest that they are separate, yet the daily figures for fatalities include deaths at care homes.

There are grounds for at least questioning some of the data, just as there are reasons for wanting to know how to interpret the data. What are the percentages of asymptomatic cases, for instance? What is the correlation between these data and number of tests?

And it is precisely these sorts of questions that Spain’s foreign affairs minister, Arancha Gónzalez Laya, has alluded to when it comes to decisions regarding travel advice. Government decision-makers have to look beyond the base data which, in the case of parts of Spain, are pretty alarming.

Gónzalez Laya is back on the safe corridors trail. It could be a long road.

However she would prefer foreign governments to analyse data, the UK seems fully justified in ruling out Balearics and Canaries corridors for the time being. Grant Shapps says that “enhanced data” are being used. But what data? Even what might be expected to be simple data for municipalities and daily rates can appear to operate differently.