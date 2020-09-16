Shares:

Having enjoyed a celebratory staycation in an idyllic setting in Cala Ratjada, and yes there was a smattering of tourists and front line restaurants open along the sea front around the port, although sadly many were empty, there was just one thing lacking - happy and helpful hotel staff.

I would have thought for hotel staff still working in an environment where guests are having a fun time, the buzz of fantastic weather in a beautiful beach front surrounding would rub off on the staff, disappointingly this was not the case. Fortunately the idea was to explore all the exotic and awesome bays and beaches in that part of the island, an area I very rarely manage to got to as often as I would like. It’s a totally different Majorca to the one surrounding Palma in the west and north west of the island. It’s much more rural, less built up and has managed to retain much of what I can only describe as “old” Majorca.

With my colleague Frank writing about staycations today, I would highly recommend heading down that way if you are searching for a few nights of a real change and total relaxation. No packed beaches, no problem parking and well priced bars and restaurants staffed by people who were genuinely happy to see us, nothing was a problem. Just a shame one of the few hotels opened gave me the impression it wished it was closed, even with a handful of foreign guests. Not the best impression to send them home with.