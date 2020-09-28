Shares:

I walked up Calle Olmos in Palma on Friday evening and really it gave a good insight into our predicament at the moment. Empty shops and people social distancing and wearing masks. To be honest there was an air of normality about the whole scene. Is this the new normal? Well, perhaps so because talking frankly there is no light at the end of the tunnel (at the moment) and the sooner we try to forget the “good old days” and concentrate on “the new normal” well so much the better.

I have read many posts on social media about people objecting to wearing masks and even the smoking ban. Yes, life was better before but at the moment we have to make the best of a very bad situation. My daughter has to wear a mask all day in school, there is social distancing in the playground and parents are barred from entering the classroom. This is the new normal. But probably as a result of her youth she has taken it all in her stride. I still complain about wearing a mask because let’s face it (excuse the pun!), it is a nuisance especially if you wear glasses but that is life.

But taking all this into account it is important that we try and bring some normality back to our lives. I for one have just been waiting for the good times to return but at the moment they are not returning so it is a question of making the best out of a poor situation. We need to work and children need to go to school all with the necessary health and safety guidelines in place. Hopefully, in years to come we will look back on these times with sadness and say that I am glad it is all over. But until then it is a question of Keep Calm and Carry On.