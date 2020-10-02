Shares:

Calvia City Council should be congratulated for the scheme aimed at helping local businesses weather the coronavirus. They are offering a two-for-one promotion through their website so if you spend 10 euros in some local businesses you get 20 euros in products.

It is nothing new, a similar system was introduced by the British government to help restaurants, but is certainly a step in the right direction and should help the local business community. It would be a good idea if this system was introduced across the island especially in the holiday resorts which have been badly hit by the terrible season. It is evidently clear that the local authorities need to take some form of action to help the local business community especially those who are self employed.

At the moment there is no light at the end of the tunnel as we continue to struggle with the coronavirus. I also believe that the local authorities should start planning for next season, when hopefully and everything crossed, things will be back to normal. As soon as the quarantine period is lifted in Britain or safe corridors established with the islands then everything should be in place to start welcoming tourists again.

As I have said on numerous occasions in this space it would be a good idea if the local authorities scrapped the tourist tax and introduced a series of incentives to help the tourist industry. The facts speak for themselves...we had a nightmare tourist season and now is the time for action.