Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden. 03-10-2020 BRENDAN MCDERMID

Person of the week

... was, just for a change, the former vice-president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, who attains the honour of person of the week due to the fact that his rival to be the next president, the current incumbent of the office, interrupted him so much during what was laughingly described as a debate that he failed to allow Joe sufficient speaking time to put his foot firmly in it. Which he can be pretty much guaranteed to do. Trump was as batty as ever, Biden was ineffectual, and the spectacle of two septuagenarians reducing the debate to the level of the kindergarten was just plain embarrassing.

Three cheers ...

For Baleària and their pet-friendly ferries. Amidst all the usual doom and gloom, here was a story that could genuinely generate cheers, and it did - in great number on the Bulletin Facebook page. Baleària currently has ten ferries with cabins adapted to accommodating pets (by which one imagines they mean dogs) and plans introducing these cabins to its whole fleet of ferries on routes between the mainland and the Balearics and the Canaries. And today is World Animal Day, so Baleària ensured that this was celebrated by offering special promotions to travellers with pets.

A big boo ...

For Palma Aquarium having to announce its temporary closure. Since it opened in 2007, the Aquarium has been that rare commodity - an attraction which stays open all-year-round, albeit that it couldn't open to the public during the lockdown. The pandemic has taken its toll and so the Aquarium has been forced "to halt its activity temporarily". But while it won't be open, its work will continue, and let it not be forgotten that the Aquarium provides technical assistance and knowhow when marine life is in distress by Majorca's coasts.