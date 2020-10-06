Shares:

Might it just be that the German authorities don't rule out travellers going to Minorca and then taking an internal flight to Majorca? It is possible that they have considered this. But whether this is a reason or not, Minorca remains on Germany's travel blacklist at least until the middle of this month.

The rate of accumulated cases over the past 14 days in the Balearics as a whole is 158 per 100,000, well in excess of the German government's threshold of 50. In Minorca it is 30, which is almost identical to Germany's own rate (slightly lower at 28.1). For the UK government, which has indicated its willingness to adopt a nuanced approach and treat islands as separate entities, the rate is too high (20 per 100,000), but it clearly is not where Germany is concerned. But however much the German authorities may be adopting a similar approach to the UK in differentiating between destinations, the Minorca situation has yet to convince them.

As previously noted, a reactivation of a safe air corridor would now have very little benefit for Minorca, but any boost - however minor - would not be unwelcome. Yet one fancies, despite what is being said to the contrary, that Minorca may well not be treated differently. The Council of Minorca and the Minorca tourism sector are pressing claims to promote the island directly as a safe destination, unconvinced by the efforts of both the Aetib Balearic tourism agency and Turespaña. But does proximity to Majorca count against Minorca, regardless of any potential traveller island-hopping?