MAJORCAN tourism bosses, in both the public and the private sectors, need to start launching holiday promotional campaigns across Europe, not to mention the UK, over the coming months, before the long cold winter sets in.

Yesterday, the results of the latest YouGov research on travel intentions illustrates just how much of a challenge Mallorca and competing Mediterranean destinations face during the first half of 2021. The research reveals that only one in 10 UK adults plans a trip abroad in the next six months, so that takes care of Easter. However, two out of three travellers would be willing to take a Covid test at an airport on return from travel.

The YouGov study, conducted at the end of September, also found a drop of 12 percentage points to 34% in the proportion of UK adults planning a domestic holiday in the next six months. But, surprisingly, the research found one third (32%) of adults said they would be willing to travel and self-isolate for two weeks on their return to the UK in line with government quarantine restrictions - and this is what Majorca needs to take on board. Over the past few weeks, I’ve met a handful of visitors from the UK who have ignored travel restrictions to come to Majorca and millions are desperate to visit, so thinking caps on please and action.