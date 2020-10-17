Viewpoint
The island of history
It has always amazed me how such a small island can attract people of such historical prominence. You will read in today’s newspaper about two people who lived on the island in the 1950s who were both involved in major headline-grabbing operations during the Second World War (on opposing sides) and it is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many others from top writers to leading spies.
Tomas Harris was a British spy who worked alongside Juan Pujol Garcia, alias Garbo, who managed to dupe the Germans into believing that the D-Day landings would take place in Calais rather than Normandy. “Garbo” was a double agent, he was Spanish and he had escaped to Britain from occupied Europe. Harris was his “handler” and their D-Day deception probably saved the lives of thousands of allied troops. He died in Majorca in the early 1950s, in a road traffic accident, under suspicious circumstances. There are claims that he was a Soviet agent but this has never been confirmed.
Harris lived in Camp de Mar. Up in Alcudia, almost at the same time, lived Otto Skorzeny, a ruthless Nazi sympathiser, who masterminded one of the most successful and daring special forces raids of the Second World war, the mountain top rescue of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, on Hitler’s orders. Like Harris, there are plenty of claims about Skorzeny, from his involvement in the Odessa group which smuggled Nazis out of Germany at the end of the war, to his espionage activities working with the CIA and even Mossad.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.