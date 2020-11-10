Shares:

THE Balearic government underlines the fact that the islands are a safe holiday destination and that they hope that there will be a full recovery in the British holiday market next year.

Safety is vital but price will also be key. The Balearics are no longer a cheap holiday destination, in fact even the local authorities admit this.

I sincerely doubt that the European economy will have recovered by next summer therefore northern Europeans will be looking for safe and cheap holidays. Turkey and Greece, will as usual, be big competitors along with holiday destinations on the mainland.

Tourists must be made to feel as welcome as possible. The anti-tourist graffiti which appeared on some streets in Palma has done plenty of damage. There is a perception by a small minority in Britain and Germany that the Balearics no longer want tourism. This is obviously not the case at all and it has never been so, either. But these small protests two years ago have given out the wrong message.

I think that the Balearics should even consider a promotion campaign in Britain and Germany underlining the joys of the islands and underlining the fact that the welcome will be as warm as the weather. There is plenty of work to be done by the tourist industry and I do not feel that we are going to have an easy season next year even if the coronavirus has been defeated. Safety, value for money and a warm welcome are the key words which all tourists want to see and hear.