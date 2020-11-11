Could holidays be on soon?
Could Mallorca holidays be back on soon?
THE stock markets loved it and so, it would appear, have a number of non mask wearing Britons canvassed by various TV channels on streets up and down the country. But the race for the vaccine may take a little longer to cross the finish line while the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, needs to tread and choose his words carefully. Shapps has a routine of giving travel restriction updates on Thursdays, so tomorrow could be interesting because he appears to have possibly let the cat out of the bag, or at least tantalisingly opened the bag.
He said this week that the UK is making “good progress” in developing a testing regime to reduce the quarantine period for international arrivals with a “test and release” programme possibly allowing for a “much reduced” self-isolation period.
Shapps said rapid tests being used could “open the way” for quarantine-free air travel. He has even told the airline industry that the programme could be rolled out when the current lockdown ends on December 2. Schapps said this will give people more confidence to book and travel. Great news indeed, but he still needs to provide clarity and also make it clear to which countries UK residents can fly to on holiday considering most of Europe is in one form of lockdown or another. I hope, for the sake of Majorca, we can start to get moving, but I would not get my suitcase out just yet.
