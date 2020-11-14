Shares:

Certain sections of the British tourist industry have quite rightly said that the money which is raised every year through the tourist tax could now be used to pay for PCR test for visiting tourists. The local authorities now say that to visit the islands you must have a negative PCR certificate. But tourists are not impressed. Majorca, while being a paradise island in the sun, is not a cheap holiday destination anyhow, and asking tourists to pay even more for their holiday on the islands could be a bridge too far. If the Balearic government wants tourists it should remember that price is key and at the moment wallets and purses are not bulging. Tourist tax cash for PCR test is the answer.