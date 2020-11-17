Shares:

I have warned about Mallorca being a costly holiday destination before in this space...and the local authorities shouldn't believe that tourists will come to the island at any cost.

Tourists are now faced with the additional cost of the PCR test which will be demanded by the local authorities for tourists arriving at Palma airport. Then there is the tourist tax and that is even before you start paying for your holiday.

Price is key and tourists will be wanting value for money once the tourist season gets into top gear again. The local authorities should be urging price control and trying to ensure that holidays to Mallorca are as cheap as possible. With much of Europe being in recession now is the time for deals rather than price increases.

As I have said on numerous occasions in this space the Balearic government should consider scrapping the tourist tax and even using already-paid tourist tax cash for pay for PCR tests for holidaymakers. The local government are confident that the tourist industry will have recovered by next season (fingers crossed) but I sincerely doubt that this will be the case. I can't see a full recovery for some time but lets be optimistic and hope the local authorities are right.

Tourists will be looking for a bargain and Mallorca could ensure that its costs are low. The island will be facing heavy competition from cheaper resorts across the Mediterranean. The local tourist industry needs to think closely about its pricing policy and what it should do.