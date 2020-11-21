THE sight of dolphins returning to the canals of Venice, the general revival of wildlife and much clearer, less polluted skies over towns and cities appears to have made many Britons to rethink their attitudes to travel.

Nearly half (49%) of UK residents said that the impact of COVID-19 has raised awareness about the impact holidays and travel have on the environment, recent research by iCarhireinsurance.com has revealed.

When questioned what has inspired them to consider the environment more when travelling for a holiday, the most common responses were COVID-related.

18% said they plan to be more eco-friendly after seeing wildlife recover in popular tourist destinations during lockdown, and 15% say the reduction in travel pollution during COVID has inspired them to be more environmentally friendly.

A further 14% said that COVID has made them more appreciative of the environment.

And these findings must surely play into the hands of the Mallorcan tourism authorities. It’s music to their ears considering all the campaigns which have been rolled out over recent years such as “Better in Winter” and promotions to highlight the beauty of hiking, exercising or bird watching in the Serra Tramuntana and all of the other amazing beautiful spots the island boasts. We just need to get travelling again.