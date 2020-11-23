IT is quite amazing the impact a single street has on Mallorca's tourist industry. Of course I am talking about the infamous strip, Calle Punta Ballena in Magalluf.

As a result of the heavy investment by both the private and public sectors, Magalluf, has changed and these days it is all a question of one street.

There are only two coherent defences for Calle Punta Ballena in its present form; that it provides plenty of cash for the local economy and secondly it is a key part of the tourist industry. I would disagree on both.

Calle Punta Ballena (and the other infamous streets on the Playa de Palma frequented by German tourists) give Mallorca a bad reputation. The damage this does to the tourist industry might just outweigh the economic benefits of Calle Punta Ballena. On the second point I would disagree slightly; I am sure that the “strip” could continue to be a major part of the tourist industry but without the bad behaviour. And in defence of the British, Calle Punta Ballena is no longer just a British party street, all nationalities go there include many Majorcans.

I agree that now is a golden opportunity to finally tackle the Calle Punta Ballena problem. In other words it needs to be brought into line and the days when this single Magalluf street was on everyone's lips should be over. There is political and social support for this change and the people of Mallorca no longer want Magalluf in its present form and I can't blame them. Calle Punta Ballena needs to change for once and for all. As the Government Delegate Aina Calvo said, the party is over...but this was a party that only a small number wanted to go to.