Dear Sir,

Further to the announcement in Spain and the subsequent announcement by Grant Shapps regarding PCR testing I went on various testing sites in the UK (approved by the government) to see how long it takes to get the result from sending the test off to getting the result.

They all state 24 to 72 hours but as it takes 24 hours to return the test then that is only 48 hours to turn it round (all have disclaimers regarding the time should it exceed the 72 hours).

Woe betide anyone whose flight arrives in Mallorca on a Monday ie Ryanair from Manchester as the majority of the test facilities do not work weekends.

The other alternative is to travel in many instances many miles to a test facility and get charged extra for the privilege.

This new testing measure is not fit for purpose and will not help the travel industry in the beautiful Balearic Islands.

Regards,

Brian