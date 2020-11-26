Dear Sir,

There is absolutely no logic whatsoever in the Spanish test requirements for international travel. PCR-tests are required for entry but if you fail to have one the airport authorities use the much more cost efficient Anti Gen-test.

Obviously there is a penalty for arriving without a current PCR-test but…. why is an Anti Gen-test viewed as being sufficiently safe for entry if you arrive without a valid PCR-test?

An Anti Gen-test taken prior to arrival with the same 72-hour deadline would provide a much more cost efficient alternative for travelers and at the same complying with the logic applied by the Spanish Government.

The current PCR requirement is highly illogical and outright stupid; it is putting yet another burden to the already struggling tourist economy in Spain and specifically for us Mallorca.

Olle Bjoerk

Es Camp de Mar

Dear Sir,

My wife and I can’t wait to be able to return to our apartment in Puerto Pollensa but the cost of PCR tests, the uncertainty around travel insurance and the need to pay for another test after returning to the UK if we want to avoid a 14 day quarantine makes the trip impossible. The news about vaccines is very encouraging however so we hope that proof of vaccination will eventually lead to the PCR requirements being dropped.

Geoffrey Kemble



Dear Sir,

I understand that people travelling to the Canaries only need a PCR test if staying in regulated accommodation i.e.hotels or holiday apartments not privately owned homes. Why can’t the same rules apply to the Balearics? Please correct me if I have got my facts wrong, Why can’t we have NHS tests there are plenty of testing centres throughout England many empty a lot of the time. As taxpayer I believe we should have access to these facilities.

Penny



Dear Sir,

The cost of PCR is hard, but the 72-hour rule from when the test is taken makes is sometimes impossible. Flying and landing on a Monday evening - you have to find PCR test provider in service on evenings and weekends. Christmas/New Year holidays makes it even worse. It should be possible to test on arrival, faster/cheaper Anti-Gen test should provide enough safety. 100% safety is not to be found anywhere in life.

Per



Dear Sir,

This policy is both illogical and deeply unwelcoming for international tourists, planning to come to Mallorca. Be warned politicians - put people off coming now and they will go somewhere else this summer.

Personally we had three older children who were planning to come for Xmas. It would cost an EXTRA £600 plus now. And that’s if they could actually - logistically - guarantee getting the tests back in time.

It’s not going to happen. Madness.

Lisa