AS the majority of high street retailers found out on a wet Sunday morning, most people are shopping on-line or heading to the malls out of town, if at all, this year depending on whether they’ve still got a job or not.

However, to my amazement, as I cycled through the rain round Can Pastilla on Sunday morning, there were souvenir and tourist shops opening.

Some traders were out brushing their pavements while others were lifting their shutters.

There was one elderly man who caught my eye the most. I felt like stopping and suggesting he would be best to close and go home, enjoy the Sunday as the chance of making any money was and is pretty slim.

Perhaps he had been going through his daily ritual for years and maybe had no one at home to spend the day with, who knows, but he appeared determined to open as did at least a dozen other typical resort shops.

Yes, there are a few hotels open in the Playa de Palma, but occupancy levels are going to do very little for local trade, if anything at all.

But I had to admire their determination and the fact that they have not thrown in the towel.

However, with the first cold snap of the winter looming and only a trickle of foreign tourists, I fear they may decide to call it day before Christmas.

I hope to be proved wrong.