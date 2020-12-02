This space is meant to be thought-provoking and it is my personal opinion on the issues of the day. But as we are living in rather extraordinary times I will recount a story which brought a smile to my face.

For the last four months I have been having my lunch at the Protur Naisa Palma Hotel which is close to our offices in the Paseo Mallorca. They do a great value menu of the day for 15 euros. The staff are excellent and I am glad to report that it is always busy. A couple of weeks ago I heard one of the waiters call out to Jason. “Where is the food for table 34,” he asked. I looked at him rather confused and just smiled. A few days later another member of staff asked “where is the main course for table 13, Jason” Again, I just looked confused and got on with my lunch.

Last week, one of the waiters said: “Jason, haven't you finished yet?” I just raised my eyebrows and continued with my lunch. I must admit that I was rather baffled so I asked one of the waiters if he was talking to me, because my name was Jason. He looked at me with a grin and said “I am sorry Sir, our chef is called Jason!” So yesterday I had the pleasure of meeting Jason the chef from Bristol. A great chef, at a great place with great staff!