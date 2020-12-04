IF the local authorities seriously want to put Palma on the global map of top-end weekend break destinations, they have got to start actively addressing the capital’s growing graffiti problem.

The other evening I was out for a stroll taking in the Christmas lights, the momentous ‘tree’ in the Parc de la Mar and trying to soak up what little festive spirit there is on the streets, eventually ducking down one of the old quaint little lanes off the Ramblas to meander my way home only to find myself walking down a tunnel of graffiti and none of it was even artistic. I couldn’t believe it.

Just yards away from the lovely Christmas lights was a labyrinth of old, historic streets and lanes plastered with graffiti which could only be best described as pure vandalism. With the local administrations seemingly flush with cash, well why not set about tackling graffiti before it really gets out of control? To the left and right of the city’s main high street, the so-called ‘golden mile’ Jaime III, it’s the same thing. From my terrace I have a lovely view of something a vandal considers a piece of art, if I catch those responsible acting again in my neighbourhood I will tell them exactly what I think of it - before calling the police, although they’ve got quite a lot on their plate. Surely, some form of action can be taken to catch these vandals who must surely be breaking the curfew, before they trash the centre of Palma.