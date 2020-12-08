WITH the support of some far left and extreme minority parties, the left-wing coalition government has finally had its budget approved and now, the deputy Prime Minister, Pablo Igelsias wants to launch this victory to radically change the country’s working structure.

Iglesias said last week that a 32-hour week could help to alleviate unemployment, which is one of the EU’s highest at 16.2pc.

The measure was being considered as final details were discussed for the 2021 budget but it will depend on the agreement of the Socialists, the senior coalition partner.

Experts were divided over how practical a shorter week would be in Spain. One said firms being more flexible would be more helpful for job creation than a shorter week.

And others who want to see improving business productivity, also backed the move and said it would not harm workers’ performance.

Microsoft ran a similar pilot in Japan in 2019, giving employees Fridays off, and saw productivity grow by 40% despite the fact that workers spent less time in the office.

So, now, the Spanish government is considering a proposal that would incentivise companies across the country to shorten working hours without a cut in pay. But would it work across all sectors, take media for example?