Jason Moore

Jason Moore

It is pretty outrageous for the European Union to say that Britons will be unable to travel freely to the continent after January 1 because of strict coronavirus rules. On January 1 Britain joins the group of countries that are considered as third-countries to the EU and given the high number of Coronavirus cases marked in the country, the chances are high that Britain will be listed among the countries to which the EU has sealed off its borders since mid-March 2020.

This is complete madness because if it was alright for Britons to travel to the European continent on December 31 it should be alright for them to do so on January 1. The European Union is pondering banning all but non-essential travel for Britons post Brexit in a short term move because of the coronavirus legislation. But Britain already recommends all but not non-essential travel to Spain (bar the Canary Islands) so really this is nothing new.

My advice: Keep Calm and Carry On and hope to see you in Majorca soon.-

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Rich / Hace about 1 hour

Just the EU doing 'Mr Universe's poses before their tendons snap.

+-