It is pretty outrageous for the European Union to say that Britons will be unable to travel freely to the continent after January 1 because of strict coronavirus rules. On January 1 Britain joins the group of countries that are considered as third-countries to the EU and given the high number of Coronavirus cases marked in the country, the chances are high that Britain will be listed among the countries to which the EU has sealed off its borders since mid-March 2020.

This is complete madness because if it was alright for Britons to travel to the European continent on December 31 it should be alright for them to do so on January 1. The European Union is pondering banning all but non-essential travel for Britons post Brexit in a short term move because of the coronavirus legislation. But Britain already recommends all but not non-essential travel to Spain (bar the Canary Islands) so really this is nothing new. I must admit what with Brexit and the coronavirus, travelling is becoming abit of a nightmare at the moment. But at least the Balearic government is being upbeat. They hope to welcome British tourists to the island without restrictions by March. I think at the moment it is all a question of Keep Calm And Carry On.

There are going to be plenty of scare stories over the coming weeks; but remember one thing there is no way in the world that Spain is going to turn its back on more than 20 million British tourists who visit the country every year.