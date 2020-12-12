Balearic President Francina Armengol said at the start of the pandemic that she wouldn´t put economic needs above the well-being of the people of the Balearics and with a heavy heart I must agree with her.

The 10p.m. curfew, even though it is a nightmare for the restaurant and bar trade, is needed to avoid mass festive gatherings of people. Armengol is in a very difficult position; the number of Covid cases has risen over the last few weeks and on Monday I suspect that she will be announcing even further restrictions which could throw cold water over plans for Christmas. Her quote, which we reproduce on the front page, rather says it all...be good this year and we will have a happy Christmas next year. To be honest she is also right when she says that we should obey all the government guidelines and restrictions which have been introduced from the limit on the number of people for Christmas lunch or dinner to the curfew. It is not too much to ask, after all we are living in exceptional times. But the local authorities cant afford to drop their guard.

Despite warnings about public gatherings the Palma city council were forced to restrict visitor numbers to the Christmas Tree in the Parc de la Mar after massive crowds formed over the Bank Holiday weekend. We must be sensible and obey the laws over this Christmas. The good times are on the horizon but we are not there yet.