“IF I knew what I know now I wouldn't have voted for it!” This is what an increasing number of people who voted for Brexit are saying at the moment. But sorry, a poor excuse! If you didn't really understand what you were voting for, then you shouldn't have voted! As my old grandmother would have said, it is no good crying over spilt milk!

Former Prime Minister David Cameron did warn that travel across the European continent would be impacted by Brexit....but he was accused of scare-mongering and allegedly it was all part of “project fear.”

The first effect of Brexit has been for Britons to be denied all but essential travel across the European bloc. This is related to the coronavirus legislation with “people from third country states (non members of the EU) whose nation has a high Covid rate” being restricted. There are others such as you can only remain in a European Union state for 90 days per year (as a tourist!). But Brexit is here and we have to learn to live with it.

The good news is that the negotiations which are ongoing at the moment are regarding trade and our rights in Spain (as British citizens) are already protected. I think there is going to be some confusion regarding travel during the early days and months of Brexit so I think we can expected queues at frontier entry points.

I sincerely hope that the British government has done their homework and contingency plans are in place. The Covid rules and regulations will only add to the disruption. Britain faces an uncertain future but is leaving the European Union because a majority of people voted for it.