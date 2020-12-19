FINGERS crossed that the weather stays fine and it doesn't rain because otherwise it will be a question of thank you and goodnight for the island's bar and restaurant trade. The only thing which is keeping them going at the moment are their terraces (if they have one) because under the Balearic government's stringent coronavirus legislation restaurants and bars are closed inside.

Sixty percent of restaurants and bars say that they will be closing over Christmas because it is simply not worth them opening. The cost is high. For many businesses the Christmas period is key and it could help decide whether it is a make or break year.

For most bars and restaurants this year has been a complete disaster and there are fears that business will never be the same again in the short-term.

The Balearic government does need to help them either through tax break or low-interest loans. It must be remembered that this industry employs thousands of people across the island. Getting the industry back on its feet is not going to be an easy task.

I do think also that the local government should also start looking ahead to the summer season and make all the necessary arrangements. There are plenty of unanswered questions from whether you will need to take the vaccine to travel or whether you will need a PCR test. The government has said that there should be no travel restrictions from the Spring but I think this is far too early to say. It is a question of wait and see.