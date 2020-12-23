I sincerely hope that this is not a taste of what is in store for us when Britain leaves the European Union. Major European countries closed their borders with Britain this week and within hours major supemarkets where claiming that there could be some food shortages. This is a scandalous state of affairs and I do hope that the government has contigency plans in case there are problems at the border when Britain leaves the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson can´t be criticised for the chaos on Monday after the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus but I sincerely hope that he will be well and truly blasted if there are shortages and disruptions post Brexit because his government has had years to prepare and if they haven´t done their homework then they are not fit for office. Boris Johnson won the election claiming that he would get Brexit done and now he has to ensure that Brexit is done properly. It is a sad state of affairs but something which will become very evident over the coming months, Britain produces and grows very little.

Infact, there is a joke amongst cargo ship captains that they arrive in Britain fully laden and leave empty. Don’t get me wrong, Britain does have a decent economy, after all it is the fifth richest country in the world and a member of the G7. Since the early 1980s it has concentrated on the service sector and imports much of what it needs. Unfortunately, imports are now going to be in the spotlight. If only the British economy had been partly shaped so that it could face the challenges of the post Brexit period, then things would have been very different.