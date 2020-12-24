WE are very lucky on this island because we have a first rate medical service. My sincere thanks goes out to all the people working in hospitals and medical centres for keeping us safe this year. You are the true heroes of 2020.

My experience with the local medical services is second to none. Seven years ago my newly born daughter suffered a lung infection. She was just two months old and was in one of the private hospitals for treatment. Her condition was so severe that they decided that it would be best if she was taken to Son Espases hospital because it was fully equipped to cope with cases of this type. I was in shock but all of a sudden a doctor and nurse arrived and said: “Good evening Sir, we don't want to waste time we are here to save your daughter...”

Weighing just three kilos he picked her up and took her to a waiting ambulance which was equipped with an intensive care unit and she was taken to Son Espases. Over the next few days I came to know the staff at the intensive care unit; they were true heroes. Always professional but always in a good mood despite the circumstances.

After three days in the intensive care unit she made a full recovery and was moved to a room upstairs. But still the treatment and attention was first rate. I have never met a nicer and more professional group of people and what struck me was that they were all so young. Real heroes.

Thank you again and Happy Christmas.