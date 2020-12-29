IS it me or do we appear to be on the verge of another lockdown? The Balearic government keeps on introducing new restrictions, the latest includes early doors for bars, restaurants and even shopping centres.

What next? We won’t be able to travel to certain parts of the island and an “area lockdown” will be introduced, is the rumour at the moment. I understand that the Balearic government has to juggle the need for public safety and health and the fact that we are in the middle of the festive season. However, I am sure that the majority of people would prefer a complete lockdown now rather than the continued introduction of new restrictions.

The fact that you can’t go to a bar or restaurant in the evening or a shopping centre at the weekend is a clear example of the continued crackdown by the local authorities.

The arrival of the vaccine has brought some cheer but so far there doesn’t appear to be any light at the end of the tunnel. The restrictions which have been introduced don’t appear to be working and the number of cases continues to steadily rise.

Mallorcans are doing what they are told, but there is some stupidity. I was in one supermarket last Wednesday and it was packed. In fact, it was so busy staff couldn’t keep up with the demand. Perhaps, the Balearic government should be looking at ways to control shops or at least try and limit numbers. It is difficult I know, but at the moment we are staring lockdown in the face.