Dear Sir,

I am a resident in Mallorca and returned to the island on Sunday 27/12. I have just been reading your headlines on line and read the article where a person was refused entry for being a non resident. In the article it stated that a TMA test or a PCR was required before entry. I was at first refused entry despite having had a TMR test 24 hours before flying. The officials in the airport terminal said the TMR test was not sufficient. Fortunately I had printed off the information on the Spanish health website which at first they were not interested in but after protesting they made me take another TMR test in the airport there and then. The result was negative as on my certificate from 24 hours previous and we were allowed to go to our home in Mallorca. The officials didn’t really seem to be sure of the requirements. All in all it was a very worrying experience.

Regards

Anthony