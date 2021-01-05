Jason Moore

Jason Moore

IT was always going to cause trouble. My green certificate residence permit states that I am on the registry of Union citizens living in Spain. The Union appears to imply the European Union. So now that Britain is no longer a member of the European Union you can see why it could create some confusion and I suspect that this is what happened at some British airports over the weekend when British citizens were denied travel to Spain because their paperwork was not in order.

Only Spanish citizens and residents of Spain can travel from Britain to Spain at the moment because of the Covid regulations. You have to show that you are a legal resident in Spain. The British Embassy said yesterday that the green certificate, the new TIE residence permits and even a receipt from the Spanish authorities to say that your residence paperwork is being processed is enough proof to show that you reside in Spain.

The confusion at British airports does underline the fact that the new TIE cards, which have been designed and issued especially for British citizens post Brexit, are probably the best way forward even although the old green residence certificates are still valid. Spain has said that the TIE cards, which are biometric, will make your life easier in Spain and this does appear to be the case.

I suspect that one of the reasons why the green certificates have been left in place is because issueing new cards to 300,000 Britons living in Spain would have been a nightmare.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.