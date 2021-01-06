EFFORTS have been made to try and sell Mallorca to the European market as a remote working destination for digital nomads who can work from anywhere, but the pandemic continues to complicate movement, but why does not Palma look to the mainland?

One perfect example is Italy where more than 100,000 people working in the north have returned to their native villages in the south because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are continuing to work for their employers based in the north, but remotely. As a result, large northern cities are losing their workforces.

Milan, an important business hub, has lost more than 12,000 inhabitants since February 2020. Meanwhile, towns in the south are benefitting from the arrival of these young remote working professionals, in a north-south exodus previously unheard of in Italy.

What is more, even on the island of Sicily, the local authorities are doing all they can to attract, accommodate and facilitate digital nomads.

And, apart from just providing long-term accommodation packages, the authorities are opening up the local museums and heritage sites to new home workers to make their lives more interesting and attractive.

Sicily has used its culture to tap into the new and growing technological industry, why can’t Mallorca do the same for workers from the mainland?