IT will be a memory that I will always cherish and it was brought back to me when I was sent the photohgraph yesterday by Angela Pryce.

A blind German tourist in the Calvia area had lost his guide dog. His faithful companion had bolted following a loud bang leaving him heart-broken and deeply concerned. He contacted Angela Pryce of Happy Holidays in Palmanova and she rang the Bulletin. I wrote up the story about the missing dog and kept my fingers crossed that it would be located safe and well.

Within hours of the story appearing in the Bulletin the faithful guide dog was found by a reader in the woods around Costa den Blanes. The German tourist was reunited with his friend and companion. I remember he was lost for words and ecstatic. It was a lovely end to one of my first big stories for this newspaper. But it got even better. Accompanied by Angela Pryce, who had helped co-ordinate the search, the German tourist and his four-legged companion came to the Bulletin to thank us.

It was the power of the press at its best and reminded me that the media can be a great force of good, something I will always remember.