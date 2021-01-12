Dear Sir

Although I have grave misgivings over the British government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, in a recent interview the government minister The Rt Hon Michael Gove MP said something that made a great deal of sense to me which was that we should all act as though we have the virus. What he means is that if we had it we would maintain distance from each other, we would wash and sanitise our hands frequently and we would keep ourselves to ourselves more than if we were virus free. It’s a good thought and with the virus still taking hold on this island we would all do well to follow this simple advice.

Chris Ogilvie-Taylor

Palma