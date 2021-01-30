The Balearic government should take comments from Gabriel Escarrer, Chief Executive of the Melia Hotel Group, and Margaret Whittaker OBE of Son Amar very seriously. Both have warned about the present economic situation and have called for government action. The Balearics, if it is to economically survive, needs a roadmap for the future which will ensure that tourists will be able to enjoy a safe holiday on the island in the not too distant future.

I know that the government is being forced to take some difficult decisions but local businesses, which are key contributors to the local economy, are suffering dramatically. The time has come for action; public and private sectors must come together and start planning for the future so that the economy can get moving again.

As Maria Frontera, President of the Mallorcan Hoteliers Federation said; we must be ready for when tourists can come back to the island.