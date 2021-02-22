As an avid reader of your publication and a regular visitor to your beautiful island, could your newspaper promote a change in the amount of tourist tax payable from visitors and who benefits from it?

I for one, would happily pay a lot more (say 15% on flights and 20% on package holidays) to help the Mallorcan economy claw back some of its losses during these terrible times. The money could go to the bars, restaurants, taxi drivers etc in the form of tax breaks which the Palma Government would control.

As long as they don’t spend it on follies or self-promoting schemes then I would be happy.

Stay Safe,

Kind Regards

Nick Davies

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.