THE anti-tourism graffiti which popped up in central Palma three summers ago along with a number of protests against tourists still stick in many visitors’’ minds, they are commented on at least once a day by our digital readers, along with claim that Majorca no longer wants tourists.

Well, it appears that the Catalan-based movements against tourism, Arran, has had very little affect on the market.

A recent global survey carried out by Turespaña during the height of the pandemic discovered that Spain is still very much a top European destinations, even as far afield as the United States and China.

According to the findings, Spain is above the global average in its ability to attract long-stay tourism while still struggling when it comes to the short stay, city break market.

However, Spain, including the Balearics, does have one flaw, according to those questioned.

While two of the main attractions are the weather and the food, the main cause of dissatisfaction with their tourist experience in Spain is overcrowding (24% of Europeans mention it as a reason for dissatisfaction).

This is an issue the current Balearic government has been trying to tackle, and I would presume that as tourism emerges from the pandemic, will probably be overlooked. But, in the long term, while Spain will continue to be a dominant destination, overcrowding will have to be addressed.