IT was probably one of the best ways to celebrate Balearic Day....travel to another island. In my case it was Minorca. Minorca doesn’t have the same restrictions as Mallorca and most of the bars and restaurants were open for business over the all-important Bank Holiday weekend. Mahon was busy with most bar and restaurant terraces packed.

Even the hotel where I stayed was fully booked, with Mallorcan tourists! I enjoyed my first cold beer on a terrace not in Palma yesterday but in Minorca on Sunday! To be honest I don´t understand why the Balearic government didn´t allow bars in Mallorca to open over the all important weekend, especially on Monday.

But returning to my trip to Minorca, it was the first time that I had boarded a flight since the Covid pandemic hit. At Palma and Mahon airports there was extra security. But what did strike me was the fact that I and the passengers on my flight took a coach from the plane to the terminal building at Palma airport.

Now, social distancing is not easy on a busy coach and I found it rather odd that my aircraft didn´t use one of the many unused aircraft fingers. Apart from that I had no complaints. In Minorca, the buzz word is when British tourists will be coming to the island. Minorca is heavily dependent on British tourism and obviously they are concerned about another holiday season without any tourists. These are difficult times clearly evident in Majorca and in Minorca.