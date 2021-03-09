DESPITE the rain, the restaurant terraces were packed along the Paseo Mallorca yesterday, and elsewhere in parts of Palma, as they have been every day since the terraces were allowed to reopen, but I’m not seeing too much social distancing.

I am however, on my way to and from work, having to circumnavigate large groups of people, drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other huddled in large groups down side streets by the restaurants.

We’re all tired and frustrated and want to try and start getting life back to some kind of normality but I get the sense that some people are pretty slack about the whole situation.

All weekend, Spanish news was talking about staving off a possible fourth wave of the virus and the need to be wary of the new variants.

We are by no means out of the woods. The road to ‘the new norm’ is going to a long one and the path is still very much unknown and we can’t afford to trip up and stumble along the way.

Personally, I’ve yet to venture on to a terrace to eat or drink and prefer to err on the side of caution and wait, at least until the weather is much more conducive and, if I’m lucky, have had a vaccine shot.

We could be on the verge of one final push, having a summer tourist season and seeing some economic revival, let’s not be too hasty and throw it all away now.