I remember asking a British minister about cold weather payments for British pensioners on Mallorca, he just laughed and said they would be wanting help with their air conditioning bills next.
As I have said in this space before expat Britons are not exactly the flavour of the month in the UK.
Whether it is a mixture of jealousy or the perception that we are all tax exiles, expats do not get much sympathy.
But Britons living on the European continent are now at the sharp end of Brexit, there are plenty of question marks and few answers.
The Foreign Office through the Embassy and their network of Consulates across Spain have done their best to keep us abreast of Brexit.
But the Foreign Office in Spain doesn´t make the rules, it is governments and at the moment many Britons living in Spain have serious concerns. Yesterday, we received two telephone calls from worried British residents over the vaccine.
They wanted to get the jab but were completely in the dark how to get it. It appears that if you don´t have social security in Spain...no vaccine.
We received anothercall from a man who said that he couldn´t get his inter-island travel discount because Britain was not a member of the EU.
This is total rubbish but it still caused him grief. Expats need a British government minister who can address their concerns or at least a Member of Parliament who is aware of the problems they face. We are talking about British citizens, surely they have rights?
palmabound / Hace about 3 hours
Jason " as I have said in this space before" why should you migrants have extra special rights such as a minister especially for you when you do not pay anything into the UK since you left and became a " resident" in another country. You may still have British nationality but that is where it ends, to coin that now well known phrase you cant cherry pick, what you are having to put up with is the price of moving abroad away from the country you pay into and in return it looks after you. If you do not like the treatment you are getting in Spain then return to the UK or you must go with the flow and put up with it. I speak as a homeowner in Spain, things often do not suit me but I made the choice and I am responsible as are all the migrants / ex pats.
John O / Hace about 4 hours
Sorry Jason, normally tend to agree with you but not this time. If us Brits have decided to live the dream in another country and all the privileges that go with it don't see why the UK Government and UK taxpayer should help and fund their problems when things don't go as planned.