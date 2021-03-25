I HAVE been well informed by senior sources in the UK travel industry that they are of the impression that the British government does not seem interested unduly in the UK international travel sector or the fact that people might want to go on holiday this summer - despite what might be being said publicly.

Even in Spain, the authorities are making it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to move about the country from one region to another, never mind jumping on a jet plane.

On the one hand, there are various sensible reasons. Firstly, and this is paramount, to contain any further spreading of the pandemic and, secondly, to promote regional domestic tourism and spending.

But with airlines and tour operators all ready for the staying gun to fire in the UK, for example, billions more pounds and euros have been gambled on Britons opting to travel abroad in large numbers this year and, at grass roots, the travel industry has its doubts.

It can facilitate the option of being able to travel but it cannot dictate the market or what people feel safe doing; staycations are the most popular option in the UK right now - even though it is cheaper to travel to the Mediterranean than to go to Cornwall, for example.

But the big question is how much are people willing to pay to protect their health. If there is no clear travel road map, millions of potential tourists will not even bother opening it and having a look.