Mask

I know you have been following the Government line religiously for over 12 months, but even you must know now we are living in a Police state with this ridiculous ruling that you have to wear masks on the beach.

How utterly insane and if this country was not on the verge of Bankruptcy this could be the final straw.

The Government is now out of control and I believe this may be the final straw with regard to civil obedience to these continued and growing restrictions. When they should be easing rules they go the other way. If this does not force you to make a stand what on earth will. No wonder in our area you are knows as the Government Bulletin.

Yours faithfully

S.Howells