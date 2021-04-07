IT will all come down to how many people have been vaccinated. This the key question which will unlock the tourist industry.

If the Balearics want a summer season then it will depend how many people on the islands have had the jab and at the moment the rollout has been slow.

The Spanish government claimed yesterday that half the population will have been vaccinated by July....a promise I hope they keep but I will eat my hat if they do so.

The Madrid regional government has entered negotiations with Russia to buy its Sputnik vaccine.

The move has been slammed by the central administration but perhaps it is the way forward for the Balearics.

Some local hoteliers have offered to buy the vaccine for their staff to try and kickstart the holiday season. The clock is ticking and action is needed and fast.

Could the Balearic government go out and buy a vaccine on the open market? Probably not but they could appeal to Madrid to give the islands priority status for the vaccine because of the importance of tourism.

Madrid has already said No to this suggestion but the prospect of a summer season without tourists is becoming more likely by the day if action is not taken.

The British market is vital for both Spain and the Balearics but for Prime Minister Boris Johnson vaccination is key.

Britain will be introducing a traffic light system and if Spain wants to avoid being in the red light section it must hope that there is a drop in cases and people get vaccinated.