US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden.

17-04-2021Andrew Harnik / POOL - cs - EFE
Humphrey Carter

Humphrey Carter

AGAINST the backdrop of the George Floyd trial, another eight people have been gunned down in the United States while earlier this week, Chicago police shot a teenager dead.
Last year, not only saw the departure of Donald Trump and the arrival of Joe Biden but also nearly 20,000 people falling victim to gun violence in the United States.

It is an appalling statistic for any country but, as gun crime increases across the world, what is Biden going to do or rather what can he do? Yes, he has said all the right things.

Given Biden’s slim majority in the Senate, some form of new gun controls could become a reality, but they are going to get bogged down in a rapid fire of objections and appeals from the Republicans, so Biden faces a long drawn out battle if he is serious about an outright assault rifle ban.

That said, the mere fact that he has made his intentions on gun control public has been noted by the gun industry, especially as there is growing support in the States for new gun control legislation.

But, while there may be perhaps more public backing than under previous presidents, Biden is facing a serious institutional problem - what some people are calling “police gun crime”. I fear that until Biden’s government can reign in trigger and violence happy police, he is going to have a problem preaching to the general public.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.