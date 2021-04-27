With hotels starting to open across the island and been restricted to Sundays to get out of town since before Christmas, it was time to make a great escape and it was sheer glory. I had not been back to Colonia Sant Jordi for a few years and, to be honest, had never really explored its glorious coastal walks.

After a morning’s hike along Es Trenc, considered one of the most beautiful beaches in the world with its white virgin sands, rocky clefts and turquoise clear water - it really was like being in paradise and just 30 minutes drive from Palma.

Then, the coastal walk from one end of the Sant Jordi to the other was another breathtaking experience and it made me realise, yet again, just how unique and special Mallorca really is. It was also encouraging to see all of the restaurants full serving delicious fresh sea food platters and paellas of all shapes and sizes.

There was an exciting buzz about the place, despite the Covid protocol and the virus still very much among us. It’s great for the local residents that we are now able to enjoy some freedom, but my heart goes out to those living overseas who either desperately want to return to the island or discover it for the very first time.

Sadly, there were a number of hotels which do not appear to have any intention of opening again this year but it’s time for residents to pull out all the stops, make the most of a dire situation, be proud of where we live and get ready to give those who do come a warm welcome.