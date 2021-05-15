Never mind the Germans, Spain needs British tourists back and fast

Never mind the Germans, Spain needs British tourists back and fast.

15-05-2021MDB files
Humphrey Carter

Humphrey Carter

The Spanish and Balearic government are making all the right noises to reopen the doors to British tourists as quickly as possible, it could be as early as May 20, depending on the British government, because the UK is the country’s biggest tourism market.
For example, not having UK visitors in May and June could mean a loss of nearly three billion euros compared to 2019 figures.

While Mallorca is very much home from home for the Germans, who are flocking to the island this weekend with much of central Europe on holiday for the next week to ten days, the Balearics needs to maintain this momentum and fingers crossed, once central Europe has gone back to work, Britons living in England will be able to take off for the Balearics.

Covid cases are at a record low in the region, the vaccination roll out has picked up some serious speed and it is unfair that the Balearics should be made to pay the price for higher rates on the mainland, in particular Madrid with which the Balearic government is engaged in a war of words over the handling of the pandemic.

Madrid is still on the red list in Spain with some of the highest levels of cases, intensive care wards still have a Covid capacity of around 43% with the capital’s lockdown measures having been very lax. Madrid’s mismanagement should not be allowed to impact on the Balearics.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.