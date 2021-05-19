There is plenty of information on social media and official websites, such as the Foreign and Commonwealth’s site, regarding the current rules and regulations governing travel to Spain.

Yesterday, I was contacted by a long time Santa Ponsa home owner who was denied boarding a flight to Mallorca on Monday night. He was coming to take care of some urgent legal business, was packing a letter from his Mallorcan lawyer explaining the need for him to be on the island to attend a court appearance on a certain date etc.

but was denied boarding because he is not legally resident Mallorca. His reaction was “so the Spanish don’t want the Brits in Mallorca.” Sadly that could not be further from the case.

There is, and has been, a blanket ban on non residents coming from third party countries for the past two months allowing Spain to get its vaccination rate up to speed, Covid cases down and remove the danger of new variants creeping in.

Another online reader contacted me to check if there had been any easing of the travel ban. He was due to have flown out to his holiday home they have owned for 35 years but was well aware of the situation.

He had PCRs booked, but made sure they were refundable if he is unable to travel before the end of the month. Perfectly understanding the situation, he will postpone his PCR and fly out next month for most of the summer.

No problem and no ill feeling towards Spain.