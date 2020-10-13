Junior Bulletin
It has been a busy week for Year 3 at Bellver
In science we are learning about life processes. We focused on life cycles this week and drew our own, about a living thing of our choice.
As part of our work on 3D shapes we have been exploring nets. We created our own cube using a paper net. We then used Polydron to discover the range of nets which form a cube. Everyone enjoyed these practical lessons.
Lots of certificates this week! Iris has worked so hard in literacy and has produced some lovely work. Alvaro and Isidro recited the poem ‘La Tarara’ very well in Spanish. Sergei has been speaking lots of Spanish in his classes with Señorita Pons. Isidro has also worked very well in Catalan lessons. Fantastic work everyone.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.